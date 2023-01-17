JMP Securities Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $30.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FTAI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.79.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 600.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

