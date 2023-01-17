JMP Securities Cuts Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $3.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 229,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 156,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 98,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

