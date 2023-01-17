Raymond James Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $200.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.80 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $239.67. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

