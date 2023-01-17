Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $44,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

