Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

