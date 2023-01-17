Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.
Global Payments Stock Performance
GPN opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after buying an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after buying an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
Further Reading
