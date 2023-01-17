Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

MBLY opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye Global stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

