Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,032,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 152,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WM opened at $154.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.