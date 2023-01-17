Credit Suisse Group Boosts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $13.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.