Credit Suisse Group Boosts Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $13.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

