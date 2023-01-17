Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $315.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.31%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.05 million. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 2,191,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 398,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

