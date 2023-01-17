Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 51,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,607 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.



