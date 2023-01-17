Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.24.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $337.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.31. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $474.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.