Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KELTF. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.