Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $345.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

SEDG stock opened at $315.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.27.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

