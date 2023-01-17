Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

