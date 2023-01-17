The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Increased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1,794.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 718,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,773,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after buying an additional 605,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

