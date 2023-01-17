Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 2,911 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1,086.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

