Clear Street Markets LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2,447.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

