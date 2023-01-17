Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 473.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.