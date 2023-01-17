Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 650.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Up 1.0 %

CMI stock opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

