Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 457.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after purchasing an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 79.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 878,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

