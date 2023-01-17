Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 2,279 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 593.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.