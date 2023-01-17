Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 721.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.17.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

