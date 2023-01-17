Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 5,112 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

