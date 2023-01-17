Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.