Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 442.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

