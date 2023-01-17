Stephens Inc. AR Buys 5,440 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

