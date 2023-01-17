Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 9,990 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 256,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ED opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

