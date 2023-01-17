Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $243,677.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 202,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,022 shares of company stock worth $56,629,088 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

