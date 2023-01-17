Stephens Inc. AR Buys 739 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

