Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amundi lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.