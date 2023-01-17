Stephens Inc. AR Sells 20,798 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.20. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $134.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

