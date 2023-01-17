Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,884 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

