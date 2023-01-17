Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $119.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.