NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $258.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $311.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

