NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 73,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 46,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

