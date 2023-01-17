Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

