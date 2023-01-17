Barclays Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Underweight

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

