Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $400.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $467.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.51.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

