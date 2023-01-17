NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

