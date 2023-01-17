NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 8,612 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.62.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

