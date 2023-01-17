Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 71,045 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

