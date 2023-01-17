Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $128,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

