Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $135,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FIS opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

