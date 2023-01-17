Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,234 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 97,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $136,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. FMR LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,010,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COP. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.57.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COP opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

