Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 204,286 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 204,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $140,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.