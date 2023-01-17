Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,074 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Carlisle Companies worth $145,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average of $269.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.