Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,524 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,868 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $300.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.69 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

