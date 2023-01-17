Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 183,360 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $148,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

