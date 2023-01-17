Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $159,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $268.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

