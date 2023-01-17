Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Altria Group worth $177,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

